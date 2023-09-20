Quantasing Expands Global Presence With Acquisition Of Kelly's Education

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

QuantaSing is a leading online service provider in China dedicated to improving people's quality of life and well-being by providing lifelong personal learning and development opportunities. The Company is the largest service provider in China's online adult learning market and China's adult personal interest learning market in terms of revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan based on data from 2022. By leveraging its proprietary tools and technology, QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners under a variety of brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi, empowering users to pursue personal development. Leveraging its extensive experience in individual online learning services, the Company has also expanded its services to corporate clients including, among others, marketing services and enterprise talent management services.



