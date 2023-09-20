Comba Tel Awarded Multi-Year Frame Agreement With 'S Leading Operator Du Forwork Expansion And Evolution

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Comba Telis a global leading wireless solutions provider with its own R&D facilities, manufacturing base, and sales and service teams. The Group offers a comprehensive suite of products and services including base station antennas and subsystems, wireless access, wireless enhancement, and wireless transmission to its global customers. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with advanced manufacturing and R&D capabilities, Comba Telprovides wireless communication solutions and information application services to customers in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. The Group has been included in the Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index and Hang Seng Composite Industry Index - Information Technology. In Jan 2023, Comba Telsuccessfully listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited by way of an introduction under the stock code 'STC'. For further information, please visit:



.



About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE's economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telexperience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable teand ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.









Comba Telecom