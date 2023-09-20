Starsleep Enters Hong Kong Market With Health Tech Products To Help The Silver Generation Get Better Sleep

starsleep's grand opening Guests(fifth from left: Chairman of Charme, Morris Zou; fourth from left: Former Secretary for Innovation and Technology, Alfred Sit Wing Hang, JP; second from right: Chairman of Morris Home, Tse Kam Pang;).

Founded by Mr. Zou Gebing, the founder and former chairman of Morris Home (Stock Code: 1575.HK), Charme Health Tech is incorporated in Delaware, U.S.A. and operates across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Charme is committed to revolutionizing the smart bed industry and providing luxury comfort household products. Charme's team of specialists and engineers are dedicated to technological innovation and providing the best possible sleeping experiences through the technical advantages of 4cs (Cost, Comfort, Convenience and Connectivity). Morris Home is Charme Health Tech's strategic shareholder and partner.



About starsleep

starsleep is a technology-empowered furniture brand headquartered in the U.S. with a range of smart bedroom furniture products designed and produced for the silver generation. starsleep's flagship products include the innovative adjustable rotating bed orin and adjustable dynamic chair starise , which enhance mobility and feature massage and heating functions. starsleep is supported by the starnote mobile application, to provide comprehensive home-based elderly care.



