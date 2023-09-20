Add A Touch Of Kyoto Style To Your Home With The Snd Wave Of SOUSOU X Domonllectibles

Introducing the SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch, Limited Edition SOUSOU Doraemon Plushie and SOU GOOD Soft Cushion HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 19 September 2023 - As summer draws to a close, 7-Eleven is here to bring even more excitement to its customers! Bringing the beloved Japanese cartoon character 'Doraemon' and renowned Kyoto-based brand SOUSOU together for the very first time, 7-Eleven has curated a fantastic collection of Japanese-style homeware items all centred around the theme of 'A Touch of Kyoto Style'. This exciting line-up includes the SOU GOOD Japanese Style Glass and the SOU GOOD Ceramic Dish with Handle , where the signature prints of SOUSOU blend seamlessly with classic Doraemon patterns to create some seriously captivating designs. 7-Eleven has also added a hint of minimalism and freshness, making these products equally appealing to both kids and adults. But wait, there's more! 7-Eleven is about to unveil a second wave of surprises with the launch of the SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch, SOU SOU Doraemon Plushie and SOU GOOD Soft Cushion . It's taken those exclusive Japanese-inspired patterns and transformed them into a range of top-quality items to add a touch of minimalist Japanese aesthetics and fun to your home!



This brand-new series drops at 7-Eleven on 20 September. So, all you Doraemon and SOUSOU fans, make sure to mark your calendars and head over to 7-Eleven to add these Japanese-style items to your collection!

Collect all four lightweight and compact SOU GOOD UV Umbrellas with Quick-Dry Pouch!

There are four delightful SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch designs available , featuring adorable Doraemon and SOUSOU's stylish print patterns. These cute and eye-catching umbrellas include the vibrant 'Playing with Numbers' design and the elegant, pink and purple 'Smile' design perfect for fans of all ages.

These umbrellas don't just look cute; they're practical too. They provide UPF40+ UV protection and come with an absorbent pouch equipped with microfiber to quickly dry off your umbrella, so your bag stays dry. Weighing in at only about 220g, these lightweight foldable umbrellas are versatile and handy, rain or shine. They're the perfect accessory to complement any outfit, whether you prefer a simple look, a touch of summer energy, or a bit of girlish charm.

As an added bonus, 7-Eleven has a special combo offer : you can randomly redeem one SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch with 6 stamps p$78. Additionally, you can also randomly redeem one SOU GOOD Japanese Style Glass at the special price of just $36 . It's a fantastic combo deal that will bring some Japanese style to your daily routine!

For more details on the four SOU GOOD UV Umbrellas with Quick-Dry Pouch, please refer to this table:

SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch ( Suzushiroso) The stylish light blue folding umbrella features SOUSOU 'Suzushiroso' pattern and a playful Doraemon peeking out from its panels! Compact and easy to stash away, it's ideal for taking to work or on the go. Plus, it provides UV protection with a UPF40+ rating, making it an essential dual-purpose accessory for outdoor activities, seamlessly combining style and convenience!

SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch ( Faintly) This set includes a UV protection folding umbrella and a water-absorbent pouch. The pouch is made from ultra-fine microfiber, which is super effective at soaking up moisture. It's not just for storing your umbrella; you can also use it to keep cold drinks cool or as a handy cloth for quick clean-ups so it's super versatile and great value too!

SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch ( Playing with Numbers) We've combined SOUSOU's iconic 'Playing with Numbers' pattern with familiar Doraemon treasures like the 'Anywhere Door,' 'Memory Bread,' and the 'Bamboo Copter.' This creative fusion makes for a fresh and unique design. The simple colour combinations enhance the umbrella's classic Japanese aesthetic. The umbrella itself is lightweight and compact for easy storage, while the pouch features a handy zipper, making it effortless to open and fold. So, rain or shine, you've got all Doraemon's gadgets by your side!

SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch (Smile) This adorable lilac umbrella showcases Doraemon lounging amidst the vibrant purple floral backdrop of SOUSOU's beloved 'Smile' print. Whether you're on holiday or enjoying the great outdoors, this umbrella is perfect for shielding you from the sun. Its absorbent pouch includes a convenient hanging cord, making it easy to attach to your backpack. It's your ideal travel companion!



Umbrella Size: Approx. 16cm when folded, and approx. 90cm in diameter when open. Quick-Dry Pouch Size: Approx. 16cm (L) x 7.5cm (W). WARNING:



This product is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old.

Children must use this product under adult supervision. Cracked or damaged product should be discarded. USE AND CARE:



Please use it carefully under strong wind to avoid damage.

Please untie the umbrella strap and shake the umbrella slightly before opening.

Do not apply pressure or other external force on the product to avoid deformation of the skeleton.

Beware when opening the umbrella to avoid harming others.

The inner material of the pouch has water absorption function, but it is not fully waterproof design.

Ensure the pouch has been completely dried before storage. Keep in cool and dry place. The slight colour variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon. SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch Redemption Details:

Stamp Distribution Details:

From now until 24 October 2023, customers will receive one stamp upon a $20# purchase and one more stamp for every additional $10 purchase at 7-Eleven stores*.

Redemption Details:

From 20 September (7am) to 27 October 2023, customers can redeem one SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch randomly with 6 stamps p$78.

Exclusive yuu Member Offer:

Promotion period: 20 September (7am) to 24 October 2023. Item redemption period in store: From 20 September (7am) to 27 October 2023, yuu Members can redeem one SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch randomly with 8,800 yuu Points p$65.

Combo Offer Redemption Details:

From 20 September (7am) to 27 October 2023, customers can redeem one SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch randomly with 6 stamps p$78. Additionally, for an extra $36, customers can also redeem one SOU GOOD Japanese Style Glass randomly.



Don't miss out on the highly collectible special edition SOU SOU Doraemon Plushie

Remember those childhood dreams of having a friend like Doraemon? The 22nd-century robotic cat who could whip out incredible gadgets and share adventures with Nobita. Well, 7-Eleven is turning your dreams into reality with the SOU SOU Doraemon Plushie . This 8-inch soft toy features Doraemon, complete with a traditional Japanese fan adorned with the charming 'Faintly' pattern from SOUSOU. It's an irresistibly cute and nostalgic trip down memory lane!

For more details on the SOU SOU Doraemon Plushie, please refer to this table:

Special Edition SOU SOU Doraemon Plushie

The special edition SOU SOU Doraemon Plushie stands at a delightful 8 inches tall. Doraemon holds a traditional Japanese fan, featuring the meaningful 'Faintly' pattern in indigo blue, adding a unique touch that makes this plushie a prized collectible. Its super soft texture and perfect size make it the ideal daily companion. Visit 7-Eleven now and welcome this cheerful and charming Doraemon plushie into your home!

Size: 8 inches

Fabric & Filling: 100% Polyester

PRODUCT INFORMATION:



May contain small parts, not intended for children under 3 years old.

Conforms with EN 71 toys standard. The slight colour variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon. USE AND CARE:



Do not place near fire source and heat source such as gas stove, ovens and heaters to avoid fire or damage.

Do not use dryer or hot air blower to avoid damage. Do not bleach, tumble dry or dry clean. SOU SOU Doraemon Plushie Redemption Details:

From 20 September (7am) to 27 October 2023 with any purchase#, customers can redeem one SOU SOU Doraemon Plushie for $89 or 9,000 yuu Points p$35. Limited quantity, while stocks last.



The SOU GOOD Super Soft Pillow showcases Doraemon's adorable face on the front and the elegant 'Faintly' pattern from SOUSOU on the back. This design strikes the perfect balance between simplicity and style, making it an ideal addition to your living room or bedroom decor, infusing your home with a sense of tranquillity. And remember, the SOU SOU Doraemon Plushie is also launching on 20 September. Fans of SOU SOU and Doraemon, make sure to mark your calendars and don't miss out!

For more details on the SOU Good Super Soft Pillow, please refer to this table:

SOU GOOD Super Soft Pillow

This double-sided round Doraemon character cushion will be your cosy companion for those laid-back moments. One side features Doraemon's relaxed and carefree face, while the other showcases a serene indigo blue 'Faintly' pattern. It's the perfect choice for hugging and enjoying leisurely afternoons.

Size: Approx. 35cm in diameter

Materials: 100% Polyester

WARNING:



This is a cushion, not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old. Children must use this product under adult supervision. USE AND CARE:



Do not place near heat sources such as gas stoves, ovens and heaters to avoid fire or damage.

Handwash only and do not iron.

Do not bleach, tumble dry or dry clean. The slight colour variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon. SOU GOOD Super Soft Pillow Redemption Details:

From 20 September (7am) to 27 October 2023 with any purchase, customers can redeem one SOU GOOD Super Soft Pillow for $99. Limited quantity, while stocks last.

Exclusive yuu Member Offer:

Promotion period: 20 September (7am) to 27 October 2023. Item redemption period in store: From 20 September (7am) to 27 October 2023, yuu Members can redeem one SOU GOOD Super Soft Pillow with 8,000 yuu Points p$50. Limited quantity, while stocks last.



*Transactions at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Hong Kong Disney Resort Food Kiosk are excluded.

#Excluding the purchase of cigarettes, milk powder, diapers, collectible programme redemption items, online game cards, mobile prepaid sim/mobile sim cards/value-added coupons, Octocards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps, and plastic shopping bag charges. Also excluding payment for the following services including but not limited to: Octolast 10 transactions printout, prepayment, Pin-On-Receipt, bill payment, donation, top up (including but not limited to Octopus, Macau Pass/MPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Tap & Go, TNG, and other e-wallets), fax & photocopying, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return, locker services, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry etc. For more details, please visit our website.

Hashtag: #7ElevenHK #7ElevenMacau #??? #?yuu? #??A? #SOUSOU #?????? #???? #SOUGOOD The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 7-Eleven

