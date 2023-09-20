Cambodia Men's Water Polo Team Boosts Skills With Singapore Training Session

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Khmer Swimming Federation is the governing body for swimming and water sports in Cambodia. Under Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol's leadership, the Khmer Swimming Federation is working diligently to revive Cambodian aquatic sports with the hope of ushering in a new golden era for the sport in Cambodia.

About Prince Foundation

Founded by Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, Prince Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, committed to building a better future for Cambodia. The Foundation focuses on three core pillars Education and Youth Empowerment, Community Engagement and Sports, and Healthcare to drive transformative change and sustainable growth throughout the Kingdom.



