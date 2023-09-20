Know Your Tomer'spany Registry Solution Now Available Through HKMA'smercial Data Interchange

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Know Your Customer

Know Your Customer is an award-winning RegTech company specialised in next generation business verification solutions for financial institutions and regulated organisations worldwide.

For teams that are struggling with inefficient client due diligence and onboarding processes, Know Your Customer provides a modular compliance solution that combines the most intuitive digital workspace on the market with unmatched real-time registry data, seamless integrations and smart automation to transform the essence of the compliance function at its core. The products' modular design enables efficient customisation, as clients can select and implement only the functionalities they really need, all available via Rest API.



