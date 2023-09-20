TWP Redefines Sydney's Workspace Landscape With Two New Cutting-Edge Centres In Q1, 2024

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About TWP

TWP is a global workspace provider setting new standards in ways of working. It currently operates award-winning workspaces at twelve locations in Singapore, Sydney and Hong Kong, that enables today's business executives to work, meet and host in beautifully designed spaces. Since its inception in 2016, its timeless and inspiring designs have already been included in Forbes' list of '5 Most Beautiful Co-Working Spaces in the World' and Huffington Post's list of '20 Best Co-Working Spaces Across the Globe'. Its mission is to create workspaces that are beautiful in form and high-performance in function. Find out more at



The Work Project