Major Automotive Themed Event In Town International Motorxpo (Imxpo) 2023 Returning In December

International Motor Show (HK) Management Limited is comprised of members from a wide range of backgrounds. Senior personnel are experts in exhibitions and conventions, mega show and auto sports management, marketing, and promotions, from all over the world. They have extensive experience in organising international mega-events, including the famBologna Motor Show in Italy, Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, regional large-scale celebratory activities and auto-related races. Some had also taken up senior positions at the headquarters of famcar manufacturers, and possess close connections with famdesigner brands.



Founded in Beijing in the May of 1987, China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) was registered in the Ministry of Civil Affairs on Nov. 28, 1991. CAAM is a self-discipline and non-profit social organisation formed based on the principle of equality and voluntariness, which consisting of enterprises and institutions as well as organizations engaged in production and management of automobiles, auto parts and vehicle-related industries founded within the boundaries of the People's Republic of China.

CAAM is a permanent council member of the International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA). As a national industry organisation, CAAM is committed to providing support and services to the Government, industry and enterprises, serving as a bridge and link to promote the sustainable development of the automotive industry.



Chinese Culture Institute

The Chinese Culture Institute was established in Hong Kong by China Peaceful Development General Summit of Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan Diaspora Co. Ltd. Its Board of Directors is composed of elites from the overseas Chinese community as well as political and business elites. Lo Man-tuen, Grand Bauhinia Medal Awardee and Vice Chairman of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. CCI adheres to its founding purpose and provides professional training, high-end think tanks, and cultural, economic, and trade education exchange services. At the same time, it also assists local governments, state-owned enterprises, and private enterprises to gain an in-depth understanding of the national conditions of other countries, especially countries along the 'Belt and Road', and actively build bridges for Chinese enterprises to 'go global.'



