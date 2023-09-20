Platina Launches Revolutionary Skin Therapy System In The UK

This product is particularly interesting because it has been developed specifically for use with high energy light-based skincare treatments, a very fast growing market already estimated to be worth some $1bn.

There is also a back story: its founders were also responsible for the launch of CyDen, a pioneer in this market, which developed the use of intense pulsed light in hair removal. The founders are open to interviews, if that is of interest. We can also send sample products.

Regards,

Grant



Platina TM , a highly acclaimed skin therapy brand renowned for its medical-grade products, has launched its much-anticipated entry into the UK market on September 6, 2023.

Following major success in the United States, Platina is set to revolutionise the UK skincare industry by introducing its exceptional skin therapy system directly to members of the British public. Platina is seeking a limited number of individuals to join its exclusive Platina Club, which will reward members with unique resources, offers, and personalised support on their skincare journey.

Originally designed to complement and enhance the efficacy of high energy light-based skincare treatments, the Platina skin therapy system has already gained significant recognition from clinicians in thewho have been impressed by Platina's efficacy – with and without high-energy light therapy – and the brand's approach to removing unnecessary product complexity.

Uniquely, Platina's skin therapy system offers a simple yet highly effective regimen, consisting of just five separate products suitable for all genders, ages, and skin types. The range includes: Platina Day Cream, which reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles; Platina Night Cream for enhanced skin cell turnover and nourishment; Platina Rejuvenating Serum with gentle exfoliating acids and pH balancing; Platina Cleanser for exfoliation and brightening; and Platina Replenishing Cream for softening and healing.

Platina products utilise cutting edge, scientifically proven technologies and ingredients, including platinum-peptide technology, prebiotics, encapsulated retinol, poly and alpha hydroxy acids, natural lipids, and stem cells from fruit which provide dermal restoration and anti-aging benefits.

The Platina line can be used as a system or as individual products, which will now be available to the prestigiPlatina Club members, only through the company's website. This exclusive club offers members access to a range of valuable resources and personalised support throughout their skincare journey. Club members will gain privileged insights via a mobile app and webinars, and receive expert guidance tailored to their specific needs through direct access to the expertise of the scientists behind the creation of Platina's products.

Developed by internationally renowned cosmetic specialists Professor Peter Bjerring and Dr Dianne Quibell, the Platina range combines their deep knowledge of skin rejuvenation with a unique platinum-rich matrix technology, delivering unparalleled results.

Professor Peter Bjerring is the former Medical Director and Head of the Department of Dermatology at the Molholm Hospital, Denmark. He is the Clinical Professor at the Department of Dermatology, AalUniversity Hospital. He has published more than 250 scientific papers and contributed with more than 500 lectures at international congresses and scientific meetings. He is also the Past President of the European Society for Lasers in Dermatology and Past Vice President of the European Society for Laser Aesthetic Surgery.

Dr Dianne Quibell is a world-renowned cosmetic physician. She has served as the Vice President of the American Board of Laser Surgery and is a Fellow of The American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery. Dr Quibell has lectured nationally and internationally since 2001 and was also Faculty and Coordinator of IMCAS (International Master Class of Aging Science). She privately trains clinicians in aesthetic laser procedures, BOTOX®, fillers, and laser assisted lipolysis.

Professor Peter Bjerring, said:

"We are thrilled to bring Platina's remarkable skin therapy system to the UK market. Our products have been designed with a foon clinical efficacy but will now be available directly to British consumers. We are confident that these individuals will experience transformative results whatever their age or skin type."

Dr Dianne Quibell, added:

"We are seeking individuals to join the Platina Club. As members, they will benefit from a wealth of knowledge, specialised advice, and a community of like-minded individuals who are committed to achieving their best skin. The Platina Club is an unparalleled opportunity for those who want to embark on a transformative skincare experience."

The UK launch of Platina's skin therapy system marks a significant milestone in the world of skincare, as individuals across the country will gain access to premium, clinically proven, professional-grade products. With the support of the exclusive Platina Club, individuals can embark on a journey towards achieving their best skin. Whether it's addressing specific skin concerns or maintaining a healthy complexion, Platina is poised to deliver exceptional results in the UK.

For more information about Platina's revolutionary skin therapy system, the Platina Club, and upcoming events, please visit platinaskin

----- ENDS -----