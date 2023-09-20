Imago Venues Win Best Uknference Centre At M&IT Awards

It was a glittering night at The M&IT Awards 2023, with more than 850 event professionals in attendance at Battersea Evolution to celebrate the great and good of the industry, hosted by the inimitable Russell Kane. Organised by Meetings and Incentive Travel Magazine, part of the Northstar Meetings Group, the awards are the event industry's biggest and most prestigirecognition programme. Its winners represent the best of our industry, chosen by the industry – it's the voice of the industry.

Imago Venues' flagship Burleigh Court property was nominated for Best UK Conference Centre amongst some very stiff competition. Other finalists in the category included: ACC Liverpool; Celtic Manor Resort; ICC Wales; Scottish Event Cam(SEC); and Warwick Conferences. The winners announced on the night were:



Gold: Imago Venues - Burleigh Court

Silver: ICC Wales Bronze: Scottish Event Cam

Commercial Director for Imago Venues, Emma Chamberlain, commented:

"We were extremely happy just to be named as finalists at such a prestigioccasion for our industry, and amongst some superb venues. So we're absolutely thrilled to have taken home the Gold award! It really is an important award for us. As it's voted for by our customers - who put their trust into deliver their events - it means so much more than other awards. Our company vision is "to create a place where people love to be" and to have that ratified by our customers and guests is a huge testament to our entire team who work so hard to deliver fabulmeetings, dining, and sleep. Congratulations to all the other finalists for a massive achievement, but especially to ICC Wales and SEC for sharing the podium!"

M&IT editor Paul Harvey said: "What a night! The M&IT Awards hold a special place in the meetings and events calendar because the winners represent the best of our industry. It was such a thrill to see so many eventprofs come together to celebrate the best our sector has to offer.

“It's been another whirlwind year for eventprofs, and despite the many challenges, it's clear that a strong appetite for in-person events remains - and it's here that event professionals have again stepped up to the plate. Making events happen is what we do, and we do it damn well; that's what we celebrate at the M&IT Awards.

The Awards took place on Friday 15th September at Battersea Evolution. For more information and a full list of winners, click here.

