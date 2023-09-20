Zelenskyyys Ukraine Has Delivered Grain To Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine has delivered grain to Sri Lanka and other countries despite Russia's maritime blockade.
He says he reminded the SDG Summit held in thethat despite Russia's maritime blockade, Ukraine has delivered grain to many countries around the globe.
The President named Algeria, Djibouti, Egypt, Kenya, Libya, Lebanon, Morocco, Somalia, Tunisia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Viêt Nam, Iraq, Oman, Pakistan, Türkiye, and Yemen.
”Our products have also reached Ethiopia and Sudan via transit ports. In total, we provided 32 million tons of food. 32 million tons less chaos,” he said.
The President also thanked all of the leaders who have supported Ukraine's export programs, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and“Grain From Ukraine”.
“We can accomplish even more if we work together. Ukraine proposes very concrete steps forward to mitigate the global food crisis,” he added. (Colombo Gazette)
