Stocks In Play

9/20/2023 - 9:52 AM EST - Signal Gold Inc. : Provided an update on permitting and development initiatives completed at the Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia since the last update in July. In addition to the ongoing success of the 12,000-metre growth exploration program at Goldboro, the Company has also achieved several key permitting milestones to advance the Project, including: Mineral Lease Application submission on July 27; Industrial Approval Application submission on August 28; Fisheries Act Authorization submission on August 28. Signal Gold Inc.

shares T.SGNL are trading unchanged at $0.20.

