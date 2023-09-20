Orthofix Gains On Product News

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) opened higher Wednesday. The leading global spine and orthopedics company announced the full U.S. commercial launch and successful completion of the first cases with the Galaxy Fixation GeminiTM system. The latest in the Galaxy product line, this stable external fixation system is provided in several sterile procedure kit configurations as a quick off-the-shelf solution for treating fractures that result from trauma in the lower and upper limbs.

“In trauma settings, it is critical that we respond quickly to manage the damage to the impacted limb,” said Dr. Evengy Dyskin, Clinical Assistant Professor of Orthopaedics, University of Buffalo, New York.“The all-inclusive nature of the sterile kits eliminates spatial constraints, enabling application in a trauma bay or intensive care unit setting, which would not be possible with a traditional pin-to-bar system.”

Sterile kits eliminate the need for sterilization of trays which takes an average of 139 minutes to process and adds cost to healthcare facilities

Sterilization of trays also results in increased operating room (OR) delays and costs due to packaging, restocking and tray contamination. Average cost to a facility for OR delays related to tray contamination is $1,081 which can be avoided through the use of prepacked sterile kits.

OFIX shares grabbed 15 cents, or 1.2%, to $13.04.

