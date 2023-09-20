Forest Department Officials In Khyber Face Allegations Of Timber Smuggling

In Khyber district, a concerning revelation has come to light, implicating certain forest department officials in timber smuggling activities. As a result, the district administration has recommended the immediate transfer of these officials from the district.

Deputy Commissioner of Khyber, Abdul Nasir Khan, has addressed a letter to the Secretary of Forest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, urging a prompt investigation into the alleged involvement of forest department personnel in timber smuggling. The letter calls for high-level departmental action and the initiation of a formal inquiry.

Within the letter addressed to the Secretary of Forest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Deputy Commissioner of Khyber noted that during the confiscation of illegal timber from multiple warehouses across the district in September of this year, it became evident that a significant portion of the district's forest department staff was complicit in facilitating the illegal transportation of timber through these routes.

The letter highlights variincidents as evidence. On September 17, 2023, the Additional Assistant Commissioner and Tehsildar of Jamrud intercepted three vehicles loaded with illegal timber near Shah Zaman Kale as they attempted to pass through the designated forest check post at Bhagyari. According to reports, Forester Masroor Anwar allegedly alerted the drivers of two additional wood-laden vehicles, allowing them to evade capture once they received news of the three vehicles being stopped.

The Deputy Commissioner of Khyber asserted in the letter to the Secretary of Forests that these vehicles managed to cross the check post without undergoing inspection. Additionally, the letter described another event on the same day, where Assistant Commissioner Jamrud sealed two warehouses containing illegal timber. On September 14, the Assistant Commissioner of Jamrud conducted a raid on a substantial warehouse filled with illegally smuggled timber from Tirah Valley, subsequently sealing it for further legal proceedings.

The letter emphasizes that forest department officials stationed along these smuggling routes are well aware of the unlawful stockpiling activities occurring in Bara, Jamrud, and Ali Masjid regions. They possess knowledge of the routes exploited by smugglers and the timber mafia. However, their alleged collusion results in their silence regarding these matters. Such operations typically involve the respective Additional Commissioners and Assistant Additional Commissioners.

In light of these allegations, the Deputy Commissioner of Khyber recommends the immediate relocation of all implicated officials from the district and advocates for a comprehensive high-level inquiry to combat the ongoing issue of timber smuggling.

