Kuleba, FM Of Guyana Diss Developing Ukraine's Ties With Caribbeanmunity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guyana Hugh Hilton Todd discussed ways to develop Ukraine's ties with the Caribbean Community.
“In my meeting with Foreign Minister Hugh Hilton Todd, I congratulated Guyana on its election to the UNSC. We discussed ways to develop Ukraine's ties with CARand agreed to develop cooperation between Ukraine and Guyana in trade, culture, and people-to-people contacts,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine quotes Kuleba as saying. Read also: Kule ba, Grossi discuss situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP, further cooperatio
Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is the common market of the Caribbean countries. The Caribbean Common Market includes such countries as Guyana, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Belize.
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
