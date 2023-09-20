European Investment Bank May Provide EUR 220M To Restore Ukraine's Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the State Agency for Restoration of Ukraine Mustafa Nayyem and Head of Implementation at the Agency Vadym Nozdria discussed financing critical infrastructure restoration projects in Ukraine with representatives of the European Investment Bank (EIB).
As the Agency's press service informs , nearly EUR 220 million will be channeled into restoring roads and bridges.
At the meeting, the parties discussed the progress of implementation of joint projects, in particular, the project for the development of the trans-European transport network which concerns the construction and repair of roads in six regions of Ukraine.
As reported, since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, the European Investment Bank has allocated EUR 1.7 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine.
The EIB will also allocate EUR 840 million for the implementation of priority projects for the restoration of Ukraine's infrastructure in 2023.
The European Investment Bank is one of the largest lenders to Ukraine. To date, the portfolio of projects implemented by the EIB with the Ukrainian state, municipal sectors and business reaches more than EUR 7 billion.
