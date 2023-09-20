Iran And Uzbekistan Sign Petrochemical-Op Memorandum

The signatories of the memorandum were Morteza Shah-Mirzaei, Deputy Oil Minister and CEO of National Petrochemical Company (NPC), and Evgeniy Korzhikov, Deputy Chairman of the Board for Investments and Innovations JSC“Uzkimyosanoat”. The signing ceremony took place during the 17th Iran Plast International Exhibition in Tehran.

The memorandum aims to identify and pursue areas of mutual interest and collaboration in the petrochemical field.

The 17th Iran Plast International Exhibition, which showcases Iran's achievements and capabilities in the petrochemical industry, will conclude today.

Iran has an annual petrochemical production capacity of 92 million tons, which is expected to increase to 95 million tons by the end of the current year (March 21, 2023 through March 19, 2024).

