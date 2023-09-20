Iran And Uzbekistan Sign Petrochemical-Op Memorandum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Iran and
Uzbekistan have agreed to cooperate in the petrochemical sector,
according to a memorandum of cooperation signed on September 20,
2023, Trend reports.
The signatories of the memorandum were Morteza Shah-Mirzaei,
Deputy Oil Minister and CEO of National Petrochemical Company
(NPC), and Evgeniy Korzhikov, Deputy Chairman of the Board for
Investments and Innovations JSC“Uzkimyosanoat”. The signing
ceremony took place during the 17th Iran Plast International
Exhibition in Tehran.
The memorandum aims to identify and pursue areas of mutual
interest and collaboration in the petrochemical field.
The 17th Iran Plast International Exhibition, which showcases
Iran's achievements and capabilities in the petrochemical industry,
will conclude today.
Iran has an annual petrochemical production capacity of 92
million tons, which is expected to increase to 95 million tons by
the end of the current year (March 21, 2023 through March 19,
2024).
