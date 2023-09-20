Matter Of Illegal Armenian Armed Groups Being On Azerbaijan's Land - Resolved, President's Repys

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The matter
regarding the presence of illegal Armenian armed formations on the
territory of Azerbaijan has been effectively resolved,
representative of Azerbaijan's President for special assignments
Elchin Amirbayov said during today's briefing at the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Will be updated
