Wednesday, 20 September 2023 06:49 GMT

Matter Of Illegal Armenian Armed Groups Being On Azerbaijan's Land - Resolved, President's Repys


9/20/2023 10:09:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The matter regarding the presence of illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan has been effectively resolved, representative of Azerbaijan's President for special assignments Elchin Amirbayov said during today's briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN20092023000187011040ID1107106943

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search