Wednesday, 20 September 2023 06:45 GMT

Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Eyes To Establish Agricultural Processing Intries


9/20/2023 10:09:17 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Manufacturing industries are planned to be established in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan AutonomRepublic with the aim of developing the agricultural processing and packaging industries in 2023–2024, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the detailed action plan for the "State Program of Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan AutonomRepublic for 2023-2027," approved by the Cabof Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Economy is the executive body for this matter.

According to the document, in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, it's planned to stimulate the creation of enterprises for processing agricultural products for varipurposes (processing of meat and milk, fruits and vegetables, including drying fruits, honey, and others), enterprises for the production of sugar and starch, leather and wool, containers, and packaging.

The detailed action plan was approved in accordance with a decree signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, the Plenipotentiary Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan, and the Cabof Ministers of the AutonomRepublic have been instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.

MENAFN20092023000187011040ID1107106942

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search