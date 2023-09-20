Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Eyes To Establish Agricultural Processing Intries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Manufacturing
industries are planned to be established in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan
AutonomRepublic with the aim of developing the agricultural
processing and packaging industries in 2023–2024, Trend reports.
This issue has been reflected in the detailed action plan for
the "State Program of Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan
AutonomRepublic for 2023-2027," approved by the Cabof
Ministers of Azerbaijan.
The Ministry of Economy is the executive body for this
matter.
According to the document, in the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic, it's planned to stimulate the creation of enterprises for
processing agricultural products for varipurposes (processing
of meat and milk, fruits and vegetables, including drying fruits,
honey, and others), enterprises for the production of sugar and
starch, leather and wool, containers, and packaging.
The detailed action plan was approved in accordance with a
decree signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, the
Plenipotentiary Representation of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan, and the Cabof Ministers of the
AutonomRepublic have been instructed to resolve issues arising
from this decree.
