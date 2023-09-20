Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Eyes To Establish Agricultural Processing Intries

This issue has been reflected in the detailed action plan for the "State Program of Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan AutonomRepublic for 2023-2027," approved by the Cabof Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Economy is the executive body for this matter.

According to the document, in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, it's planned to stimulate the creation of enterprises for processing agricultural products for varipurposes (processing of meat and milk, fruits and vegetables, including drying fruits, honey, and others), enterprises for the production of sugar and starch, leather and wool, containers, and packaging.

The detailed action plan was approved in accordance with a decree signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, the Plenipotentiary Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan, and the Cabof Ministers of the AutonomRepublic have been instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.