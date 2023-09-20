Lu Foundation Of America Launches Mobile App For Lu Self-Management Program



The SELF app is for newly diagnosed individuals who need help getting started managing this complex disease, people with luwho want to feel more in control of their disease, and people with luwho feel they manage their disease well but perhaps want a little help dealing with some of the ups and downs of lupus.

"I've been using SELF for quite some time, and really enjoy so many facets of the program including the daily texts to my phone," says SELF user, Jill Nelson, diagnosed with luin 2020. "I feel empowered knowing the LuFoundation of America is there for me, readily available to lend support and resources, and I'm excited to see how the SELF app expands this positive experience."

The SELF program is the first self-management program tailored to the specific needs of a person living with lupus, and it was developed by the LFA with guidance from people with lupus, their doctors, behavior change scientists and other experts. SELF tailors a user's experience based on their interests and needs, and is designed to be used at one's own pace.

The SELF app is free and available to people with luin the United States, ages 18 years and over. It was developed with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and AstraZeneca. The app is now available for download via Google Play and the Apple

App Store . Learn more about SELF and how to participate at Lupus.org/SELF .

