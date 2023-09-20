Clutch Declaredpphire Among The Top Web And Mobile App Developmentpanies With Highest Reviewed (230+) Itpany

The company has earned many accolades, such as "Top Web Developers 2022 award", "Top Mobile App Developers 2022 award", and "Top Development Company 2022 award" from Clutch.



Sapphire offers two award-winning products that include:

Vidyalaya School Software-



It is the best School Management system trusted by 1700+ Schools and awarded as "Most Innovative School Management ERP."



OccuCare-



OccuCare is an integrated Occupational Health and Safety Software to manage your workplace health and corporate wellness program and improve productivity.



Artificial Intelligence

The team at Sapphire has started using AI-powered technologies to improve code development and automate testing procedures and more reliable software releases.



Agile Development Methodologies

Agile and Lean development approaches have entirely changed the software development environment by encouraging client-centricity, iterative development, and continuimprovement. At Sapphire, we use cutting-edge technologies to reinvent our methods as the software development ecosystem transforms and provides Best Software Development Services in .

About Sapphire

Established in 2002, Sapphire Software Solutions is a Leading Mobile App Development Company in

with ISO 27001:2013 certification.

As a Multinational company, we provide flexible offshore services from our cutting-edge delivery centers in India. With a wide range of clients, from startups to major enterprises,

As a top mobile app development company and 20+ years of expertise, we have experience working with several Fortune 500 companies like American Express, Bayer, Chevron, Almarai, Adani, L&T, Vedanta, Orient Cement, Dr Reddy, and LOREAL. We have served 2800+ clients and have finished 1500+ projects. Additionally, we take great pride in being Clutch and Google's top-rated mobile app development company. Whether you are looking for mobile app development, website design, and software development Sapphire is right destination.



About CEO

Kumaril Patel, a Visionary Mentor and Technically proficient enterprise solutions professional with 20+ years of IT experience is focused on taking emerging solutions for the digital revolution, capturing new business opportunities, and driving corporate success through strategic initiatives thought efficient leadership and dynamic execution from unique concept to revenue and System Management.

Sapphire Software Solutions.

Kumaril Patel



Contact: +1-754-258-7670

Email: [email protected]



