Sian President To Visit China Next Month

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he will visit China next October to participate in the "One Belt - One Road" forum.
The Russian Presidency's website quoted Putin as saying during a meeting held with Chinese Foreign Minister Fan Li, "I have accepted an invitation extended to me by Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Beijing next October to participate in the "One Belt - One Road" international forum."
Putin stressed that the project proposed by Chinese President fully takes into account Russian interests, noting that the "One Belt - One Road" project is in line with the Russian plan to establish a unified Eurasian space.
The Russian president praised the growing volume of trade exchange between the two countries, saying that during the past months it reached USD 120 billion, adding "We are close to achieving our goal of reaching USD 200 billion."
In 2013, the Chinese President launched an initiative under the title "One Belt - One Road," which revives the "historic Silk Road" with the aim of China entering the markets of Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa and revitalizing trade and investment relations between countries. (end)
