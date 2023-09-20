Deputy PM Issues Ministerial Resolution Appointing Amer Al-Ajmi As Gov't Spokesman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 20 (KUNA) - Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for CabAffairs and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, IAl-Kandari, issued Wednesday Ministerial Resolution No. 23 appointing Amer Al-Ajmi Head of Local Affairs Sector and official government spokesman. (end)
