Environment Minister, Qatariunterpart Talkoperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep.20 (Petra)- Minister of Environment, Muawieh Radaideh , on Wednesday discussed with Qatari Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Sheikh Faleh bin Nasser Al Thani, environmental issues of common interest.
On the sidelines of the 78th session of the General Assembly (UNGA 78) held in New York, the two ministers discussed challenges related to the climate change phenomenon facing the world and particularly the Middle East region.
The two sides stressed importance of exchanging joint expertise on issues of green economy and clean energy, as well as combating desertification, addressing climate change effects, and benefiting from Jordan's experience in managing natural reserves, according to an Environment Ministry statement.
