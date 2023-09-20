Foreign Direct Investment Up To $776 In 1St Half 2023-CBJ

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 20 (Petra) Volume of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Kingdom amounted to $383.8 million during the second quarter of 2023, marking an increase of 85.7%, compared to the same period last year, according to initial balance of payments data released by Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).
The bank added that FDI growth was driven mainly by reinvested profits and newly registered investments with Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply.
Thus, inward foreign direct investment flows into the Kingdom during the first half of 2023 amounted to about $776 million, constituting an increase of 20.9% over their level in the corresponding period of 2022, the CBJ figures showed.
