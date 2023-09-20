Nabulsi Participates Inuncil Of Arab Youth And Sports Ministers Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 20 (Petra) - Minister of Youth, Mohammad Nabulsi, participated in an extraordinary meeting held by the Council of Arab Youth and Sports Ministers and its Executive Office remotely.
According to a ministry statement on Wednesday, the council approved Arab Strategy for Youth, Security and Peace during the meeting, in preparation for placing it on agenda of the 5th session of Arab Development Summit next November.
Nabulsi said the strategy, which Jordan chairs its preparation committee, represents a common Arab vision towards implementing UN Resolution 2250 "Youth, Peace and Security " (UNSCR 2250), which was result of the efforts made by HRH Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, during his presidency of the Security Council session in 2015.
Nabulsi added that the strategy reflects Arab recognition aimed to support peace and security in the region, implement youth peace and security agenda, enhance youth roles in decision-making processes, and boost their participation in political and civil life.
Nabulsi pointed to the Kingdom's efforts within framework of efforts to activate UNSCR 2250, since formation of Jordan Youth Peace and Security 2250 National Coalition in 2017.
The coalition, he noted, comprises youth leaders working to carry out youth training programs and initiatives and continue efforts to institutionalize youth peace and security agenda in Jordan's ministries and government institutions and develop national relevant plans.
Immediately after launching the strategy, he said an implementation plan will be developed that features programs and projects that helps execute the strategy's axes in a participatory manner at the pan-Arab level.
Additionally, he valued Arab youth ministers' approval of the strategy, and the Arab countries' feedback during the preparation phase.
MENAFN20092023000117011021ID1107106915
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.