Qatar Expects A Rrd 43 Million Passengers In 2023: Aviation Official

Doha, Qatar: The air transport industry in the State of Qatar witnessed an unprecedented increase in the number of passengers during the current year 2023, as Mohammed Faleh Al-Hajri, in charge of managing the CAA, revealed that the number of registered passengers at Hamad International Airport reached its highest levels ever during the months of May, June, July, and August of this year, compared to the same months in previyears.

Al-Hajri explained that the number of passengers during the months of July and August 2023 was the highest ever since the start of the airport's operations, as the number of passengers each month exceeded 4 million passengers.

Al-Hajri said:

After enhancing the Air Transport Department forecast model with updated airline schedule data for the reminder of the year, the new projection for the number of passengers for the year 2023 showed the possibility of continuing to register record numbers in the coming months and closing the year 2023 with higher passenger number than those recorded in 2019 before COVID-19, indicating further recovery in the air travel market.

Projections shows that the passenger number in 2023 could potentially reach a record 43 million passengers, which is consistent with the Air Transport Department's expectations of full recovery from the effects of COVID-19 by 2023 and exceeding the recorded values in previyears prior to the pandemic.