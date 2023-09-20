IMG Academy is the world's leading sports education brand, providing access and opportunity for student-athletes with an innovative suite of on-camand online programming. IMG Academy supports 15 sports programs and over 50 weeks of camps per year at its cutting-edge camthat spans over 400 acres.

The first ForeverLawn and IMG Academy project will be installed later this year and will be for its on-camhotel, the Legacy Hotel at IMG Academy. ForeverLawn of Tampa Bay - a perennially high-performing ForeverLawn dealership - will play an important role in the partnership, helping with on-site service and product installation.

Chris Powell, Owner of ForeverLawn Tampa Bay:

“We are thrilled about this partnership with IMG Academy. I've witnessed firsthand how IMG Academy develops and educates outstanding student-athletes to excel at the next level, and we look forward to helping them continue to improve their amazing camwith our innovative solutions."

John Regas, Director of Strategic Partnerships, ForeverLawn:

“ForeverLawn is excited to partner with a world-class brand like IMG Academy. This partnership not only continues to advance our reputation and brand, but also aligns the high performance of IMG Academy student-athletes and coaches with our unrivaled turf solutions and services. This relationship is another great example of a mutually beneficial partnership that helps showcase ForeverLawn's core values of quality, integrity, and innovation.”

VaneTaveras, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, IMG Academy:

“IMG Academy is always looking for innovative ways to improve and maintain its best-in-class camand facilities for its student-athletes, campers and competitors, and this new partnership with ForeverLawn allowsto continue that effort.”

About ForeverLawn ForeverLawn® improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. The sole provider of high-performance synthetic turf developed in direct response to consumer demands, each product is engineered to solve unique needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics.

About IMG Academy

IMG Academy is the world's leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-camand online experiences:

· Boarding school and camps , via a state-of-the-art camin Bradenton, Fla.

· Online coaching via the IMG Academy+ brand, with a foon personal development through the lens of sport and performance

· Online college recruiting , via the Nbrand, providing content, tools, coaching and access to a network of 40,000 college coaches

To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-camand online experiences, visit .