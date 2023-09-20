One In Three Adults Hired A Therapist As A Result Ofing Online Dating Apps - New Poll Shows

Nearly 80% of adults experienced emotional fatigue or burnout from online dating.

NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- As online dating grows in popularity, a new poll uncovers the hidden mental health dangers it may be causing. The research team at Healthy Framework polled 1,000 singles in the U.S. aged 18-54 who had used a dating app in the past year.

Major takeaways:

.79% say they have experienced emotional fatigue or burnout from using online dating apps (nearly four out of every five).

.One in three say they have sought professional counseling or therapy as a result of using online dating apps (27.20%).

.42% say they have used drugs or alcohol to cope with the stress of online dating.

.Males were more likely than females to use alcohol to cope with the stress of online dating.

.Females were more likely than males to use stress eating to cope with the stress of online dating.

.89% of singles said they needed to take at least one break from online dating.

.Singles aged 25-34 were most likely to experience 'severe' emotional fatigue or burnout from online dating.

Source: New Online Dating Burnout and Mental Health Poll Data

Parents and educators should be aware of the data to better understand and prepare young people for the realities of online dating, as the mental health effects were highest among younger groups. Additionally, the data serves as a wake up call to the industry and fair warning to singles who may be considering dating apps.

About Healthy Framework: Healthy Framework is a Nevada-based company focusing on resources, research, and data in the online dating industry.

Matt Seymour - Lead Researcher

Healthy Framework

