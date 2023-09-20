The panel will foon Compelling New Models for Patient Participation in Therapeutic Development.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Bento Biology Platforms, Inc. ("BENTO"), a subsidiary of Hypatia Group, is thrilled to announce that two of its co-founders, Dr. Kenneth Kalunian and Dr. Kelly McVearry, will be participating in the plenary panel at Global Genes' annual Week in Rare symposium in San Diego. They will be discussing Compelling New Models for Patient Participation in Therapeutic Development, emphasizing emerging technologies for self-service biospecimen collection, with a foon reducing trial participation burden in rare disease. This panel is led by Morrie Ruffin, the founder of both the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine and the BIO, the industry association representing the life sciences industry.

Global Genes' Week in Rare is a renowned gathering of leaders, advocates, regulators and scientific experts in the rare disease community. The event focuses on advancing research, driving patient engagement, and fostering collaboration to accelerate the development of therapies for rare diseases.

Rheumatologist Dr. Kenneth Kalunian, a BENTO co-founder and Director of the Wolfe Family LuCenter at UC San Diego, remarked, "We are honored to be part of this panel discussion at Global Genes' Week in Rare. Rare diseases present unique challenges for families, and innovative approaches to patient participation are essential to advancing therapeutic development. We look forward to sharing our insights from our autoimmune patient community and learning from other experts in this vital field."

Dr. Kelly McVearry, CEO of Bento Bio and Managing Partner of the Hypatia Group added, "BENTO is dedicated to helping science solve its diversity problem by making clinical trial participation more accessible and equitable for all patients. We stand by Global Genes' commitment to reduce the burden for Rare families to participate in clinical trials that will provide access to cell and gene therapies.”

Key highlights of the panel discussion include:

- New Models for At-Home Decentralized Clinical Trials

- Leveraging Digital Technology for Enhanced Patient Participation

- Real-Life Case Studies and Success Stories

- Strategies for Accelerating Rare Disease Therapeutic Development

This panel discussion aligns with BENTO's mission to transform the landscape of clinical research by empowering patients and fostering collaboration among stakeholders in the rare disease community.

Attendees of Global Genes' Week in Rare are encouraged to join the panel discussion to gain insights into the future of therapeutic development for rare diseases and the pivotal role of patient participation.

