Philippines Petroleum Market To Hitles Of$ 17,292.1 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Philippines petroleum market sale was US$ 13,317.2 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 17,292.1 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.
The upstream petroleum industry's revival and an increase in oil and gas exploration in the Philippines are driving the Philippines petroleum market's strong development trajectory. The exploration, extraction, refinement, transportation, and marketing of petroleum products are part of the petroleum industry. The petroleum industry's two main volume products are fuel oil and gasoline.
The Philippines' petroleum sector is constantly expanding thanks to the country's expanding oil and gas explorations. For instance, the Philippines had 139 million barrels of proven crude oil reserves in 2019, including lease condensate, according to the Oil & Gas Journal. In 2019, the nation produced 37,000 barrels per day (b/d) of total petroleum and other liquids, compared to a daily consumption of 474,000 b/d. Law experts in the nation are also working to refothe Philippine National Oil Company's investment mandate for production and exploration activities as of February 2021. These initiatives should accelerate market expansion.
The government is constantly implementing programs that encourage the use of alternative fuels and cutting-edge energy technologies to effectively diversify and manage the country's utilization of energy resources, which is fueling market growth. This is done in an effort to increase the country's energy security and to help mitigate the negative environmental effects of energy use. For instance, the Philippines' President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. instructed maritime and educational authorities to collaborate closely with the shipping sector to guarantee that Filipino seamen have the skills required for future fuels and digitalization in June 2023.
Segmentation Analysis of the Philippines Petroleum Market
.Based on form, the condensate segment is likely to witness the highest annual growth rate of 8.4% due to its high demand in the country. On the other hand, natural gas and crude oil segments are likely to generate the highest revenue share since natural gases are both more effective and less hazardto the environment.
.In terms of product, the fuel segment is likely to dominate the market with a revenue share of about 66% due to the rising use of petroleum for fuel production. In the fuel segment, the liquefied natural gas segment will grow at a CAGR of 6.3% due to its increasing demand. On the flip side, the petroleum wax segment is to generate a revenue of over US$ 79 million by 2025.
.Based on application, the transportation fuels segment will hold the highest market share due to market participants' concentration in this segment. The pharmaceuticals and cosmetics segment is anticipated to witness a growth rate of about 6.1% during the projected period.
.In terms of end-users, due to the rising use of petroleum in numerindustries, the industrial segment has a substantial market share. The transportation category is likely to increase at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
Competitive Insights
The petroleum market in the Philippines is very cutthroat. In order to increase their market presence, these market players engage in mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product releases. The 12 largest players' collective market share is close to 75%.
A retail business with operations in commercial real estate, oil and minerals, retail businesses, and liquor distribution, CoCapital Incorporated is situated in the Philippines.
Alsons Consolidated Resources, Inc. conducts oil, petroleum, and other mineral product exploration. Furthermore, it generates electricity through its subsidiaries. Three power generation companies-Northern Mindanao Power Corporation (NMPC), Western Mindanao Power Corporation (WMPC), and Southern Philippines Power Corporation (SPPC)-receive the majority of their investments in the energy and power sector.
List of Key Players Profiled in the Market are:
.CoCapital Incorporated
.Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc
.Anglo Philippine Holdings Corporation
.Forum Pacific, Inc.
.NIDO Petroleum Philippines Pty Ltd.
.NoPetroleum Ltd.
.ConPhillips
.Petron
.Shell
.Chevron
.Phoenix
.Sea Oil Philippines
.Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The Philipines petroleum market segmentation focuses on Form, Product, Application, and End User.
By Form
.Natural Gas
.Condensate
.Crude Oil
By Product
.Fuel
oButane
oDiesel fuel
oFuel oil
oGasoline
oKerosene
oLiquefied petroleum gas
oLiquefied natural gas
oPropane
.Natural Gas
oCompressed Natural Gas
oLiquified Natural Gas
.Microcrystalline wax
.Napalm
.Naphthalene
.Paraffin wax
.Petroleum jelly
.Petroleum wax
.Refined asphalt
.Refined bitumen
By Application
.Transportation fuels
.Fuel oils
oHeating
oElectricity generation
.Asphalt and road oil
.Agriculture
.Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
.Feedstocks
oChemicals
oPlastics
oSynthetic materials
By End User
.Industrial
.Residential
.Commercial
.Electric Power
.Transportation
