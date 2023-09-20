Pioneer Embedded Finance Platform For Emerging Markets, Untapped Global, Secures$3 Million From E3 Capital

The E3 Capital investment will help Untapped to scale its real-time data platform and accelerate adoption of climate smart solutions in Africa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.