King Abdullah II: Jordan to defend itself from any coming dangers posed by Syrian crisis

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, His Majesty King Abdullah attend the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, conducted in New York and joined by Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II as well as Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II.



In a speech to the General Assembly, King Abdullah stated that Jordan is going to defend itself from any coming dangers that the Syrian catastrophe might make to the Kingdom’s domestic security, as stated in a Royal Court report.



His Majesty restated that Syrian migrants’ future is not in host nations but instead in their homeland.



In regard to the Palestinians issue, the King declared that without explaining on where Palestinians’ future is, it is going to be unbearable to reach a political resolution to the war.



“How can people trust in global justice while settlement building, land confiscations, and home demolitions continue?” His Majesty questioned, cautioning that the world should not neglect Palestinian refugees to the powers of misery.

