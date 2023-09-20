Putin to meet with Chinese peer in October

(MENAFN) The secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, stated on Tuesday that Russian Leader Vladimir Putin is going to encounter with Chinese equivalent Xi Jinping in Beijing in October.



This top meeting is going to occur amid the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation planned for October. China had already authorized the presence of almost 90 nations for this event, involving foreign presidents, including Serbian Leader Aleksandar Vucic as well as Argentine Leader Alberto Fernandez.



Amid a gathering in Moscow with China's senior envoy, Wang Yi, on Tuesday, Patrushev stressed that the tie between Russia and China is based on the values of respect, nonintervention in each other's inner relations, as well as joint backing on the international stage. He underlined that these relations are “self-rewarding and not subject to external conditions.”



Patrushev also stressed Moscow's dedication to backing Beijing on matters such as Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet, as well as Hong Kong. He highlighted that Western powers are exploiting these topics to undermine China's reputation.

