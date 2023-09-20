Wanbo Most Powerful Projector Officially Released

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, China, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Wanbo released a variety of new posters, and its flagship new product, Wanbo Mozart 1, will make its global debut on September 22nd. Compared with other home projectors, Mozart 1 is equipped with two 8w full-range speakers and one external sound wave vibrational magnetic levitation (The world's 1st LCD projector with External sound wave vibrational magnetic levitation Technology.) with 660CC large sound cavity volume, has a vast sound quality performance, perfect presentation of the full range of sound, low-frequency and full, high ethereal and clear.
Wanbo Mozart 1 supports Auto-focus, Auto-keystone correction, Intelligent obstacle avoidance, One-touch screen alignment, and has a 900 ANSI brightness, equipped with a 5-piece high-transparency polyglass lens set. The image color of Wanbo Mozart 1 supports 90% DCI-P3 professional movie color gamut standard, and in terms of clarity, it is equipped with 16-point full-area clarity technology and AI image enhancement technology, which brings users a more superior audio-visual feast.
In addition, Mozart 1 also adopts the S-class PixelPro5.0 fully enclosed optical fiber with built-in dual silent convection fans and 3-channel hurricane cooling design, which further increases the volume and pressure of the cooling air and significantly improves the cooling efficiency.
Other features, Wanbo Mozart 1 is equipped with 2.4 + 5G dual-band WIFI 6 generation, 2 + 32G of memory, built-in diffuse reflection low blue light eye protection mode.
From the official information, the new Wanbo Mozart 1 home projector is now on sale on the Product websit and Bangood .
From the official website, it is priced at $399.99 / €379, with a limited time offer of $319.99!
$80 coupon code:Mozart 101
