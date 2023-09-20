Global Passive Electronicponents Market Set To Surge: Valuation Predicted To Reach$ 49.3 Billion By 2028

The global passive electronic components market showed significant growth in 2022, reaching a total valuation of US$ 36.6 billion. According to this report the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with a projected value of US$ 49.3 billion by 2028, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Passive electronic components encompass a range of electrical parts that do not generate power and do not amplify signals. These components include capacitors, resistors, transformers, inductors, and coils. They are fabricated using materials such as tantalum, ceramic, aluminum electrolytic, paper, and plastic films. Passive electronic components are essential in varielectronic devices, including computers, home appliances, smartphones, and gaming consoles.

Known for their reliability, ease of design, cost-effectiveness, and ability to handle large voltage currents and power without additional power supplies or amplification elements, passive electronic components find applications in multiple industries, including medical, automotive, aerospace, energy, telecommunications, defense, and data storage.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Key Market Segmentation:

The global passive electronic components market report by [Publisher Name] provides a detailed analysis of key trends in each sub-segment and offers forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for the period from 2023 to 2028. The market is segmented based on type and end-use industry.

Type:



Capacitor



Ceramic Capacitors



Tantalum Capacitors



Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors



Paper and Plastic Film Capacitors

Supercapacitors

Inductor



Power

Frequency

Resistor



Surface-mounted Chips



Network



Wirewound



Film/Oxide/Foil Carbon

End-Use Industry:



Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Electronics

Information Technology

Automotive

Industrial Others

Regional Insights:



North America



United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mex

Others Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, featuring key players such as Eaton Corporation PLC, KOA Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., TDK Corporation, TE Connectivity, TT Electronics Plc, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., and Yageo Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Attributes: