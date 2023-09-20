Ra, Inc. To Present At The Sidoti &Pany Fall 2023 Virtualnference On Wednesday, September 20Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT ), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2023 Conference on Wednesday, September 20th at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
There will be simultaneand archived webcasts available at
and under the“About RadNet'' menu section and“News and Press Releases'' sub-menu of the website.
Details for RadNet's Presentation:
| Date:
| Wednesday, September 20, 2023
| Time:
| 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time
| URL:
|
|
|
About RadNet, Inc.
RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. Rahas a network of 363 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and New York. Together with affiliated radiologists, inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, Rahas a total of approximately 9,000 employees. For more information, visit .
Contact:
RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2928
