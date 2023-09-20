Iflex Stretch Studios Signs Three Franchise License Agreements In Naples, Florida Region

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- iFlex Stretch StudiosTM – the latest concept from the founders of The Joint Chiropractic, one of the top health and wellness franchising success stories in recent decades – announced today that it entered into franchise agreements for the development of three studios in the Naples, Florida region. The franchisee is Michael Kemper, who is also the Gulf Coast Regional Developer for iFlex, and a Naples resident.
Mr. Kemper is a seasoned entrepreneur who has developed multiple successful businesses. He said,“I believe 100% in the mission of iFlex Stretch Studios and have invested in 19 licenses for the Gulf Coast. We are looking to open all three locations in the Naples market in 2024 to offer all our clients a convenient location near them that will help them improve their mobility and active lifestyle through assisted stretching .”
“When Michael became the Regional Developer for the Gulf Coast Region in May of this year, we knew he was a perfect fit for iFlex,” said James Adelman, iFlex's president. Adelman added,“Michael and iFlex have a shared mission, and that is to increase our clients' ActivespanTM. As I've previously stated, Activespan means the ability to stay in the game, no matter what your age or your game is, and assisted stretching has been proven to keep people in the game longer.”“Scientific studies demonstrate that assisted stretching can enhance flexibility and strength, minimize exercise recovery time, release tension, and improve neurological control during a variety of activities. All this adds up to feeling better and staying active longer.”
iFlex has 141 locations in development through regional developers in Virginia, Texas, Florida and California. Anyone seeking business opportunities in the wellness space can learn more about iFlex on the company's website, .
About iFlex:
Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, iFlex is an assisted stretching concept created by the innovators who founded The Joint Chiropractic, one of the nation's leading networks of affordable chiropractic care, which has grown to 800-plocations. With iFlex, the same team is bringing to market scientifically based and clinically proven professional stretching affordably and conveniently. Regional development and studio ownership opportunities are available. For more information, visit .
© 2023 iFlex Franchise. iFlex and ActiveSpan are trademarks of iFlex Franchise. Some of the brand names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies and are used for identification purposes only.
