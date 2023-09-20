Global Intrial Ahol Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, Andpetitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Industrial Alcohol Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The "Industrial Alcohol Global Market Report 2023" provides extensive market insights. TBRC predicts the industrial alcohol market to reach $247.16 billion in 2027, with an 11.4% CAGR.
Industrial alcohol market growth is driven by rising biofuel demand. North America leads. Key players: Cargill Incorporated, Cristalco, Raizen Energia, MGP Ingredients, Green Plains Inc., Sigma-Aldrich, Grain Millers Inc., The Andersons Inc.
Industrial Alcohol Market Segments
. Type: Isopropyl, Methyl, Ethyl, Isobutyl, Benzyl Alcohol
. Source: Molasses, Sugar, Grains, Fossil Fuels
. Processing: Fermentation, Synthetic
. Application: Fuel, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Food Ingredients
. Geography: Segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.
Industrial alcohol, mainly ethyl alcohol, is used in producing vaccines, tonics, syrups, tinctures, and medications like chloroform, atabrine, barbiturates. It's a key ingredient for chemicals like acetaldehyde, ethyl acetate, acetic acid, etc.
