CX Leader Ficx Debuts New Tomer Experience Development Studio

Powerful experience builder empowers Ficx clients to accelerate development of game-changing digital self-service and agent-led customer experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Ficx , innovator in Customer Experience (CX) Automation, today announced the launch of the new Ficx CX Development Studio, a central component of its flagship SaaS Platform. Leading companies leverage the low-code Ficx Platform to build and deploy advanced digital customer experiences that improve customer satisfaction while reducing sales and support costs.

With the new Ficx CX Development Studio, users drag and drop components to build powerful customer experiences for sales, service, and proactive problem-solving. The process is made easier with a range of pre-built, fully customizable experience templates for common customer needs. Once built, these experiences are integrated with a client's existing tech platforms and processes using the highly secure Ficx Studio API Gateway. Gateway connections enable experiences to access data from multiple company platforms to deliver highly personalized workflows. Data collected are automatically validated and shared back to existing company platforms.

Ficx experiences can be deployed in any digital channel, including visual Interactive voice response (IVR), contact center call managers, physical stores/branches, and the web. Ficx can even automate manual process steps to accelerate internal company processes like emailing applications for approval.

The Ficx Platform solves a critical challenge for customer-centric companies focused on sales and customer service excellence. Practically every company has“broken” customer experiences that drive struggling consumers to expensive support channels like contact centers. The resulting frustration escalates support costs, lowers retention rates, and reduces revenue per customer. While companies understand these financial and experiential costs, they often cannot address them because of a shortage of full-stack development resources. FICX empowers companies to offer secure, fully branded digital customer experiences quickly and without full-stack development.

“The launch of the Ficx CX Development Studio marks a milestone in the development and delivery of outstanding customer experiences,” said Dr. Ori Faran, CEO and co-founder of Ficx.“The Ficx Platform has always enabled companies to transform their customer experience profiles for the better. Now, they can streamline and accelerate development and stay ahead of constantly rising customer expectations.”

To help interested brands discover the capabilities of the Ficx CX Development Studio, the company now offers a free trial of the Ficx CX Development Studio on its website .

About Ficx

Ficx is reimagining the way leading brands transform customer experiences with digital technology. While tens of billions have been invested in digital CX in many industries, consumers continue to rely on expensive support channels like contact centers. Ficvx breaks that paradigm by empowering companies to deliver more powerful and easy-to-use digital experiences customers prefer. Ficx tools and services deliver these outstanding experiences much faster and more cost-effectively than traditional software development. Companies use Ficx to create digital customer journeys that drive reduced support expenses, higher sales conversion rates, and create millions more happy customers. For more information, visit .

