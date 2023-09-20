Dr. Mouzam Faroqui Joins Modern Heart And Vascular Institute In Hton, TX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Dr. Mouzam Faroqui, Interventional Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute
Modern Heart and Vascular Institute
Modern Heart and Vascular is proud to welcome interventional cardiologist Dr. Mouzam Faroqui to the team Every heart has a story, what's yours?” - Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular InstituteHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is excited to welcome interventional cardiologist Mouzam Faroqui, MD, to the team. Dr. Faroqui has an individualized approach to heart and vascular care to ensure patients are provided the best possible care.
Dr. Faroqui is dedicated to bringing his patients state-of-the-art, modern, guideline-directed medical and invasive therapy. His interventional training included coronary and endovascular interventions such as complex and high-risk percutanecoronary intervention, chronic total occlusions, acute and chronic limb therapy, ventreatment, invasive pulmonary emboli, and DVT treatment. His structural cardiology training involved aortic and mitral valvuloplasty, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, atrial appendage occluder devices, PFO/ASD/PDA/VSD closure, and alcohol septal ablation.
Dr. Mouzam Faroqui completed his internship, residency, and general cardiology at New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. He then trained in structural, endovascular, and interventional cardiology at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University/ Deborah Heart and Lung Center. During his training, he served as the Chief Fellow of the Internal medicine, Cardiovascular and Interventional Programs.
Dr. Faroqui has been in practice since 2018. His current board certifications include Internal Medicine, ASC National Board of Echocardiography, APCA Board of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography, and APCA Board of Nuclear Cardiology. He plans to complete his cardiology board certification in October 2023. He has authored or co-authored several peer-reviewed journal articles and presented at several national meetings. He is a member of the American College of Cardiology, American College of Physicians, and Cardiovascular Research Foundation.
Modern Heart and Vascular Institute assists with variheart and vascular symptoms and issues such as chest pain, high cholesterol, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), arrhythmia, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and much more. Modern Heart and Vascular specializes in all aspects of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Modern Heart and Vascular focuses on preventive care (avoiding surgeries and medications when possible).
Contact Modern Heart and Vascular Institute by phone or online for comprehensive cardiovascular care. Same-day appointments are available to suit patients' needs. Most insurance plans (including commercial, Medicare, and Medicare replacement) are accepted.
