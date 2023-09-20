Monsters, Murders, And Terrifying Moments In Theater: New Book Examines Horror On The Stage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Amnon Kabatchnik, author of HORROR ON THE STAGE
"Horror on the Stage" by Amnon Kabatchnik
NEW BOOK BY ACCLAIMED DRAMA PROFESSOR, ESTEEMED HISTORIAN AND AWARD-WINNING WRITER AMNON KABATCHNIK EXPLORES HORROR ON THE STAGE
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Amnon Kabatchnik , acclaimed drama professor, esteemed historian, celebrated director, and award-winning writer, has penned an outstanding new volume in his critically-acclaimed award-winning reference series. Kabatchnik's latest, Horror on the Stage (McFarland & Company) is now available wherever fine books are sold in trade paper (ISBN: 978-1476675558, $75.00), and eBook ($33.99) editions.
An extraordinary, original and essential resource, Horror on the Stage highlights the most terrifying moments in theater history. A comprehensive and meticulously researched volume, Horror on the Stage examines a broad cross-section of works-from Aeschylus' PromethBound and Euripides' Medea to the violence of the Grand Guignol company productions in 19th-century France; from present-day productions such as Stephen Sondheim's musical Sweeney Todd and Stephen King's Carrie to dark 21st-century plays by Clive Barker and Conor McPherson.
A work that is staggering in both its scope and detail, Horror on the Stage relates the history and behind-the-scenes tales of more than 500 stage productions about monsters, hauntings and horrors both historical and imagined. Resplendent with fascinating historical detail, photographs, existing production details, synopses, and critical and scholarly evaluations, Horror on the Stage also includes the nightmarish adaptations of popular writings by Edgar Allan Poe, Oscar Wilde, H.G. Wells, Henry James, Arthur Conan Doyle, and others, as well as plays starring such popular characters as Frankenstein, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the Invisible Man, the Phantom of the Opera, and the Woman in Black. Horror on the Stage is the definitive guide to monsters, murders and terrifying moments in theater.
Kabatchnik has earned high critical acclaim for his previworks, including his celebrated Blood on the Stage volumes, which won honors in the Benjamin Franklin Awards, the ForeWord Book of the Year Awards, and the Independent Book Publishers Awards. Among the praise:
"A wealth of material for lovers of theatre."
-Los Angeles Times
"The sheer readability of his works exceeds that of many reference books."
-Reference & User Services Quarterly
"A priceless reference."
-Deadly Pleasures
Amnon Kabatchnik, now retired, was a professor of theater at SUNY Binghamton, Stanford University, Ohio State University, Florida State University, and Elmira College. Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, Amnon Kabatchnik received his BS degree in theatre and journalism from Boston University where he graduated summa cum laude, and won the Rodgers & Hammerstein Award. Kabatchnik also holds an MFA degree in directing from the Yale School of Drama He directed numerdramas, comedies, thrillers, and musicals in New York and across the United States. He is the author of Sherlock Holmes on the Stage as well as the seven-volume series Blood on the Stage. Visit Amnon Kabatchnik online at:
McFarland & Company ( ) is a leading independent publisher of academic and general-interest nonfiction books, perhaps best known for the seritreatment of popular culture. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in North Carolina, McFarland boasts a catalog of over 7500 unique titles.
