(MENAFN) A New York Times statement signifying that Ukraine was accountable for murdering more than 15 residents in a projectile attack on a Donbass market is going to encourage “conspiracy theories,” the top adviser to Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky has announced.



Mikhail Podoliak looked to be discharging the newspaper's probe which displayed that the assault came from Ukrainian, not Russian, armies. Zelensky had accused Russia of the murders, as well as his declarations were conspicuously approved by important western press.



“No doubt, the appearance of articles in foreign media with doubts about Russia's involvement in the attack on Konstantinovka entail the growth of conspiracy theories,” Podoliak stated on X (previously Twitter) on Tuesday.



Swearing that the occurrence would be probed by Ukrainian establishments, Podoliak also noted that “society will surely receive an answer to the question of what exactly happened in Kostiantynivka, as in the thousands of other instances of Russian strikes on our country as part of an unprovoked war.”



MENAFN20092023000045015687ID1107106787