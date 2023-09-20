Germans encounter increased gas bills

(MENAFN) Berlin is preparing to reestablish a 19 percent sales tax on gas as well as warmth distributions from the end of in 2023, a news agency stated on Monday, quoting the German administration. The maneuver is going to efficiently end the present discount price three months earlier than intentional.



The value-additional tax on natural gas was cut from 19 percent to 7 percent the previous October to lessen the pressure on consumers between increasing power prices. The procedure was hypothetical to last till the end of March next year.



Based to deputy German administration official Wolfgang Buechner, Berlin chose to end the reduction early due to rates had returned to a “normal level” more quickly than anticipated. The administration is in the procedure of drawing up the lawmaking required to pass the alteration, he informed a media meeting on Monday, as quoted by a news agency.



Temporarily, an official for the nation`s Finance Ministry, Oliver Olpen, allegedly stated the refurbishment of the higher price would cause an increasing in public-division tax income of EUR2.1 billion (USD2.2 billion).



