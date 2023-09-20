Mattia Cielo Selects 360PR+ To Manage U.S. Public Relations

"360's luxury experience and relationships with key press and style influencers in fashion accessories and fine jewelry make them an excellent fit for our plans to grow in the U.S. market," said

Founder Mattia Cielo.

Mattia Cielo can be found at fine jewelry and department stores nationwide including Bergdorf Goodman, London Jewelers, Neiman Marcus, Maxfield, Stanley Korshak, Cellini Jewelers, Mitchell's Jewelers, Hyde Park Jewelers, MariCollections and other specialty retailers nationwide.

"We are delighted to partner with such a unique and sophisticated jewelry brand that is Mattia Cielo," said Cindy Riccio, Executive Vice President and General Manager for 360's CRC, which focuses on fashion, beauty and luxury brands. "We know the target luxury consumer woman well, with our experience reaching and engaging her, and we're eager to increase awareness for Mattia Cielo as a jewelry design disruptor in the U.S. market."

About Mattia Cielo

The brand carries the name of its founder and CEO Mattia Cielo. The entrepreneur is the heir of a long-established dynasty of Italian jewelers, Cielo Venezia 1270, one of the most important ones in Italy, located in Vicenza. In 2007, he created his own company vision with the brand Mattia Cielo, creating jewelry for the Third Millennium with a distinct industrial design approach. The sophisticated jewels are distributed in more than 20 countries around the world. Cielo focused on making a highly innovative, technological jewel, which was befitting of the times we live in. Cielo combines Italian design and modern technology, using laser cutting and soldering, typically seen in the aviation industry. The brand has a strong testimonial network and achieved several international awards such as INSTORE Design Award, Couture Design Award, Italian Jewelry Award and UK Jewelry Award. For more information on Mattia Cielo, visit

.

About 360PR+

360PR+ is an award-winning, leading, independent integrated communications and marketing agency. A certified women-owned business, 360PR+ is a partner in PROI Worldwide, offering clients reach and expertise in 100+ cities globally. The 360PR+ family of agencies includes

360PR+ ,

CRC ,

Powers Brand

Communications

and

Three Cheers PR .

Led by

Cindy Riccio, CRC became part of 360PR+ in 2022, bringing more than a decade's experience serving a roster of storied beauty and apparel brands, among them Hanesbrands Inc. for Donna Karan and DKNY Intimates and legwear, Geneva Watch Group's Breil, Kenneth Cole and Ted Baker.

Current accessory and luxury clients include myGemma and Marchon Eyewear for their licensed designer brands such as Ferragamo, Longchamp, Lanvin, Calvin Klein and Lacoste. For more information, visit



and

.

