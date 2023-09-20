Dentalntouring Market To Reach $4.5 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At A 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Castle, Delaware, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “ Dental Contouring Market by Equipment Type (Sanding Discs, Dental Drills, Diamond Burs), by Teeth Type (Lateral Incisors, Central Incisors, Canines), by Application (Irregular Edges, Tooth Overlapping, Chips and Cracks, Minor Crowding): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 ”. According to the report, the global dental contouring market generated $2.6 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $4.5 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032. Request Sample of the Report: Prime Determinants of Growth A growing need for improved high precision cutting instruments, rising demand for cost-effective treatments, and increasing aesthetic consciousness are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global dental contouring market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, problems with dental procedures such as fillings, retainers, crowns, or braces may result in tooth injury, jaw shifting, or oral cavity damage, which may hamper the dental contouring market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the advancement of technologically improved solutions, changing lifestyles, and the consumption of unhealthy foods are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the dental contouring market during the forecast period. Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $4.5 billion CAGR 5.8% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments covered Equipment Type, Teeth Type, Application, and Region Drivers An increase in out-of-pocket spending



The growing demand for safe techniques Opportunities Growing adoption of dental contouring



Technological advancements in nanoparticles Restraints The high initial cost of dental contouring

COVID-19 Scenario



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the growth of the global dental contouring market. The pandemic caused the temporary closure of several dental facilities, disrupting access to dental contouring services owing to lockdowns and safety concerns.

Moreover, the pandemic's economic instability reduced patients' disposable income, potentially impacting their decisions about cosmetic procedures, such as dental contouring. However, as restrictions were lifted, there was a significant comeback in demand for dental contouring services, though the industry continues to adapt to the changing circumstances and changing patient preferences.

Equipment Type: Diamond Burs Sub-segment to Hold Highest Share by 2032

The diamond burs sub-segment of the global dental contouring market accounted for the largest market share in 2022 and is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% by 2032. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly because diamond burs with a finer grit provide a better polish. Diamond burs are used to precisely shape and adjust dental structures such as crowns, fillings, and restorations.

Teeth Type: Central Incisors Sub-segment to the Most Dominant During the Forecast Period

The central incisors sub-segment accounted for the highest market share in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% by 2032. The significant growth of the central incisors sub-segment is mainly because nearly all of the dental chips, cracks, and fractures occur here, as this is the most exposed area (typically the most visible teeth) and the most prominent teeth in the human mouth.

Application: Irregular Edge Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely During the Forecast Period

The irregular edge sub-segment accounted for the largest share of 39.9% in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9% by 2032. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly because irregular edged teeth in adults are frequently the result of trauma, wear and tear, and poor oral health. Teeth with irregular edges may have an exposed nerve, which can cause sensitivity and pain. In these situations, dental contouring provides quick comfort at a low cost while also improving the visual appearance by smoothing the teeth.

North America Market to Grab Highest Share by 2032

The dental contouring market in the North America region accounted for the largest share of 46.1% in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This growth is mainly owing to the region's continuing support for oral health and cosmetic dentistry, coupled with a surge in demand for accuracy and enhanced dental treatments.

Leading Players in the Dental Contouring Market:



Cleveland Clinic

Dental Services Group, LLC

Highfield Dental & Facial Clinic

Apollo White Dental Care

Coast Dental Services, Group

All Smiles Dental

Newton Dental Group

Elleven Dental

Mayo Clinic Dentistry AXISS Dental Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global dental contouring market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

