Pentagon says Ukraine to get Abrams tanks soon

(MENAFN) “I’m ... pleased to announce that the M1 Abrams tanks that the United States had previously committed to will be entering Ukraine soon,” Austin stated at a conference of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany.



This board of almost 50 nations has encountered each other 15 times since Russia’s army procedure in Ukraine started the previous February, with each conference shadowed by new pledges of army assistance from America as well as its associates.



Quoting an unidentified United States army representative, the news organization stated that the first Abrams tanks are going to arrive in Ukraine in the future days, with the procedure to be finished in a matter of weeks.



