SCTE® International Cable-Tec Gamespetitors Announced

Representing their SCTE chapter, the competitors slated to compete in the International Cable-Tec Games at the 40th anniversary Expo will be: Sean Wingblade, Golden Gate chapter; Donovan Sorenson, Rocky Mountain chapter; Dosty Hedges and Timothy Palmer, Cacchapter; Noah Collins, Snake River chapter; Ryan Moss and Tom Hawk, Mt. Rainier chapter; Aaron Cox, Hill Country chapter; AJ Campos, Sooner State chapter; Bryan Huffstutler, Gateway chapter; Stephen Rangel, Iowa Heartland chapter; Rich Beversdorf, Badger State chapter; Nathan Krick, North Country chapter; Lamont Williams, Great Lakes chapter; Ian Burnett, Central Indiana chapter; Jeff Adkins, Music City chapter; Shannon Cameron, Razorback chapter; Charlie Boivin, Chattahoochee chapter; Christopher Woehrle, Central Florida chapter; Patrick Powers, Crystal Coast chapter; Jim Egloff, Bluegrass chapter; Paul Perrotta and Jim Tulley, Penn-Ohio chapter; Eric Tracy, New England chapter; William Phillips, New York City chapter; and Matt Berti and Jesse Hofland, representing the Ontario chapter.

Comcast has the most workers qualified for the Games this year with nine competitors, followed by Charter with five, Cox with three, and Armstrong and CogCable which each have two. The workforces of Madison Communications, Mediacom, Optimum, Ritter Communications, Sparklight, and Vyve Broadband will also be represented with a competitor in the Games.

This year's winners from local cable games, typically held at chapter vendor shows or regional cable shows, will vie for the international gold, silver, and bronze awards in seven categories: cable splicing, meter reading, cable jeopardy, OTDR, fiber splicing, drop connection and MTDR.

The International Cable-Tec Games will take place in a new venue at Expo 2023; the Technical Training Theater will make its debut on the show floor. T3 is not only the abbreviation for this special space, but it also stands for the three pillars of technical excellence - training, teamwork, and talent - and how this combination creates exponential results. T3 is where the technical workforce will hone their skills and knowledge to become champions in their respective fields. Attendees and exhibitors alike are encouraged to experience the thrill of the International Cable-Tec Games as T3 makes its debut as the place to train, compete, and excel.

"The rapid pace of technological advancements in the industry makes it essential that our technical workforce is prepared,” says Mark Dzuban, SCTE CEO.“That's why we've added the Technical Training Theater this year, to continue to drive workforce development.”

The Games have been an annual Expo tradition since 1991. The medallions awarded in the Games are symbolic of the training that creates winners in the workplace. As is tradition, SCTE Chapters and Meeting Groups host Cable-Tec Games at all levels of the organization. Over 500 local, state and regional competitors participate to determine who will represent the chapter or region at the International Cable-Tec Games at Expo.

Known globally as the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation, and pioneering business insights, the 40th SCTE Cable-Tec Expo will reunite thousands of professionals for more than 100 hours of learning with premier thought leaders and hundreds of innovative vendors with leading-edge technology solutions, October 16-19, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are still available at .

