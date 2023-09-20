Steelhead Productions Launches Multimedia Employee Onboarding Experience

Kari Mills speaks to Sustainability efforts at Steelhead

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Steelhead Productions , a premier event, exhibit, and marketing services provider, is excited to introduce its avant-garde multimedia onboarding experience for new hires. This initiative manifests the organization's dedication to instilling its deeply-rooted culture from the first touchpoint, taking a monumental step in ensuring a cohesive and inclusive work environment.

The heart of this experience is a captivating 15-minute video, which isn't just a company introduction; it's a dive into the essence of Steelhead. With commentary from the executive leadership and voices of current employees, the video paints a multi-faceted portrait of the company's ethos, values, and daily rhythms.

At Steelhead, culture is not just a buzzword-it's the air the team breathes. The company has meticulously cultivated an environment that reflects and promotes its values, ensuring each individual contributes to and thrives within this unique energy. This isn't about top-down directives. At Steelhead, every voice counts, every perspective matters, and every individual plays a pivotal role in the collective narrative.

"Employees are now placing significant emphasis on the 'how' of the work, not just the end results. Given that we spend a lion's share of our hours at the workplace, it's imperative to foster an atmosphere that is supportive, inspiring, and productivity-enhancing. Environments and values play a pivotal role in this dynamic. To overlook or undermine their importance is a critical oversight for any organization," states Rhiannon Andersen, CMO and Co-owner of Steelhead Productions.

By embracing the diverse learning styles of its team, Steelhead acknowledges the importance of visual storytelling for those who resonate more with visual cues. In a world where inclusion is paramount, this initiative further underlines Steelhead's commitment to ensuring every individual feels seen, heard, and valued from day one.

Kari Mills, Account Manager at Steelhead, recounts her onboarding experience.“The onboarding video was really a call to action. Steelhead isn't about just existing at a humdrum job; it's an interactive experience, and every Steelheader's contributions are valued. Steelhead has such a dynamic and active culture, and sharing that with new employees feels like sharing the best part of being a Steelheader,” says Mills.

When asked about her inclusion in creating the onboarding video, Jonna White, Inventory Specialist, stated:“Being a part of the new onboarding process makes me feel like a big sister! I enjoy meeting people and giving a nice welcome to those new to me. In person, I am just as welcoming as in the video. It was a really great idea to have a few speakers from varidepartments be a part of the video so that new Steelheaders can be familiar with at least a few people through their first weeks.”

Bela Roldan, Marketing Assistant, discusses the authenticity of creating the new onboarding experience.“The culture onboarding experience at Steelhead has always been authentic and intimate. When creating the new video experience for our Steelheaders, we wanted to make sure that this authenticity was still translated. Including variSteelheaders from different departments to walk the viewer through our topics was key to promoting that real experience. I'm excited to share this experience in a place that genuinely cares about their employees personally and professionally,” says Roldan.

Steelhead Productions was also recently awarded best workplace awards locally and nationally from Inc. Magazine and the Las Vegas Business Press. For more information about their current employment opportunities, please refer to their Indeed page .

