Explore All The Ways Plants And People Can Nourish Themselves With 'When Mama Grows With Me'!

written by Rebecca Wenrich Wheeler; illustrated by Katherine Jordan; on sale September 19, 2023 Poignant and thought-provoking-a real winner!” - Shelly Mack, author of 'The Turtle and the Spider' and 'Landis'RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is pleased to announce the release of a new children's picture book, 'When Mama Grows with Me ,' written by Rebecca Wenrich Wheeler and illustrated by Katherine Jordan.
From winter seed to summer flower, this book teaches children how things grow, and how the life cycle of plants can teachlessons we can put into practice in our own lives-including the art of waiting for the right moment. Filled with colorful illustrations and examples of the floral-inspired yoga poses we can adopt to introduce the peace and serenity that promotes healthy growth of our own selves, this book is one that children and their parents and guardians alike can enjoy sharing with each other again and again.
An interactive, educational story about the power of mindfulness and meditation in the natural world, 'When Mama Grows with Me' was released September 19, 2023.
'In "When Mama Grows with Me," a mama and her son create their own garden, starting with just a few small seeds and ending with a beautiful display of flowers. They observe how pollinators help the earth stay healthy, learn how to care for plants, and meet other critters that live in their garden, all while playfully shaping their bodies into yoga poses inspired by nature. Not only do Mama and her son learn valuable lessons about their garden, but along the way, they also learn to practice patience.
'By pairing lessons with movement, Rebecca Wheeler helps young readers make connections between the natural world and their own emotional experiences. Learn the value of patience and practice some fun yoga poses in this beautifully illustrated children's book.
'Includes a step-by-step guide to each yoga pose!'
About the Author
Rebecca Wenrich Wheeler was raised in West Point, a small town in the Tidewater region of Virginia. From the moment she submitted her first short story to a young author's contest in second grade, Rebecca knew she wanted to be a writer. Her love of writing led her to earn a BA in English and an MEd in English education. She spent several years as a high school teacher, during which she also developed a passion for mental health advocacy. Rebecca completed an MA in professional counseling and now works in the school-based mental health field and as a college adjunct psychology instructor.
Rebecca also teaches yoga for the young and the young at heart, and she likes to infuse yoga and breathwork in her counseling practice wherever she can. She believes the most valuable use of her time is teaching youth how to love and care for each other and the world around them. Her stories share her foon positive relationships and a love of nature.
Rebecca now lives in Durham, North Carolina, with her husband, two children, and two spoiled Siamese cats. 'When Mama Grows with Me' is her second yoga-inspired picture book.
You can follow Rebecca on Instagram (@rebeccawwheeler_author) and Twitter (@RWW_author) and find her at her website, .
About the Illustrator
Kate Jordan has done just about everything that has to do with art: drawing, painting, weaving, ceramics . . . even ink printing and bookbinding! But if you ask her what her favorite out of the bunch is, she'll easily say digital drawing.
Brought up in a military family that moved around a lot, Kate lived an exciting childhood full of new places, new people, and new things. Now that she's older and out of school, she finds that she prefers a quieter life at home in Fredericksburg, Virginia, with her family. She hopes to one day write her own picture book to give to her children; but for now, she enjoys helping other people tell their stories with her beautiful, colorful art. She's happiest when she's drawing and listening to music, especially when she's nice and cozy under a mountain of blankets on a rainy day.
You can see more of Kate's art in her DeviantArt gallery at .
Interviews available upon request.
Belle Isle Books, an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia that has published books since 1985.
'When Mama Grows with Me' (hardcover, 32 pages, $25.95 / paperback, 32 pages, $14.95) is available from Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.
